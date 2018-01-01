negative accounts
Credit Scores
#10 Mistakes That Can Hamper Your Credit Score
Negative accounts in your credit report refer to the 'settled', but they reflect on the credit bureau report despite being closed accounts
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.