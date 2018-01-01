Ranjit Punja

Ranjit Punja

Guest Writer
CEO and Co-Founder, CreditMantri
Ranjit Punja is the CEO and Co-Founder of CreditMantri, a Chennai-based technology driven credit management service provider. As a founding member of the team, he holds the responsibility of managing the credit, key relationships and corporate strategies of the company.
Ranjit has been associated with the company ever since its inception and is an entrepreneur with a knack of creating pathbreaking technologies in banking and credit facilities. 

More From Ranjit Punja

#10 Mistakes That Can Hamper Your Credit Score
Credit Scores

#10 Mistakes That Can Hamper Your Credit Score

Negative accounts in your credit report refer to the 'settled', but they reflect on the credit bureau report despite being closed accounts
4 min read
How Alternative Scoring Models are Expanding the Lending Market
Lending

How Alternative Scoring Models are Expanding the Lending Market

Developing alternative scoring models is a huge opportunity especially in a large developing credit market like India
4 min read
Debunking #5 Myths About A Business Loan
Business Loans

Debunking #5 Myths About A Business Loan

Personal loans are one of the most expensive loans on the market, and you can get a business loan at a much lower cost.
3 min read
Managing Your Finances in a Cash Crunch
Cash Crunch

Managing Your Finances in a Cash Crunch

Many people go through an unexpectedly rocky patch when they are strapped for cash - maybe because of a sudden loss of a job or a sudden financial commitment.
3 min read
