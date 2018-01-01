nepal

This Brooklyn Entrepreneur Was Shaken to Her Core by Nepal's Devastating Earthquake and Did Something Incredible

How a jewelry designer poured her passion into reviving devastated communities with new entrepreneurial projects.
Joan Oleck | 8 min read
U.S. Entrepreneurs, AlleyNYC Rally to Send Aid to Nepal
Leadership

U.S. Entrepreneurs, AlleyNYC Rally to Send Aid to Nepal

Ray Hennessey | 2 min read
