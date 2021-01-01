Justin Chan

News Writer

About Justin Chan

Justin Chan is a news writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, he was a trending news editor at Verizon Media, where he covered entrepreneurship, lifestyle, pop culture, and tech. He was also an assistant web editor at Architectural Record, where he wrote on architecture, travel, and design. Chan has additionally written for Forbes, Reader's Digest, Time Out New York, HuffPost, Complex, and Mic. He is a 2013 graduate of Columbia Journalism School, where he studied magazine journalism. Follow him on Twitter at @jchan1109.

Location New York, NY

Here's How the Third Round of Stimulus Checks Will Differ From the Previous Two
News and Trends

President Biden is expected to sign his $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan as early as this week. Here's what it means for more direct relief to individuals and households.
3 min read
You're Less Likely to Be Happy Once You Start Making More Than This Amount, Studies Say
News and Trends

Money doesn't make you a more generous person or buy more happiness, according to researchers.
2 min read
According to Scientists, You Can Boost Your Happiness by Doing One Simple Thing on Phone Calls
News and Trends

Research suggests that most people would be happier if they were honest about how much time they wanted to spend talking on the phone.
3 min read
Elon Musk's Latest Twitter Question Is Baffling Social Media Users
News and Trends

The eccentric SpaceX founder left many people wondering aloud about "Carnot efficiency."
3 min read