Journalists Allegedly Trespass at Tesla's Gigafactory Site; One Reportedly Slams Jeep Into Security Guard
Tesla says the reportedly violent breach left one employee wounded.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Spooked by Self-Driving Cars? Get a Load of Daimler's Awesome Autonomous Big Rig.
Truck yeah. Daimler went big, bold and driverless last night, debuting America's first street-legal self-driving commercial freightliner on the Hoover Dam.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
100 Engineers Are Trying to Bring Elon Musk's Hyperloop Dream to Life
Thanks to an ambitious think-tank upstart, the bold billionaire's vision for a Jetson-esque 'fifth mode of transport' is inching closer to reality.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
We Could Have a Winner: Nevada Will Likely Be Home to Tesla 'Gigafactory'
It looks like Nevada just hit the jackpot. Tesla could be coming to town, potentially along with 6,500 tech jobs, economic growth and bragging rights to boot.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
