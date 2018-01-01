Katie Fehrenbacher

The 6 Most Important Tech Trends, According to Eric Schmidt
Eric Schmidt

The 6 Most Important Tech Trends, According to Eric Schmidt

Alphabet's executive chairman laid out the game-changing technologies, or moonshots, as he called them, that he says will improve important parts of society.
4 min read
Why SolarCity Plans to Ditch Nevada
Solar Energy

Why SolarCity Plans to Ditch Nevada

The battle over rooftop solar heats up in Nevada, a state that has long been friendly to the clean energy technology.
3 min read
This Vermont Utility Is Selling Tesla Batteries for More Reasons Than You Think
Tesla Batteries

This Vermont Utility Is Selling Tesla Batteries for More Reasons Than You Think

Green Mountain Power is the first U.S. utility to sell Tesla batteries to customers.
4 min read
Tesla Is Already Making Grid Batteries at the Gigafactory
Tesla

Tesla Is Already Making Grid Batteries at the Gigafactory

The batteries, intended for building owners and utilities, were expected to begin production in the first quarter of next year.
3 min read
Tesla's Model X Launch Event Is Officially Sept. 29
Tesla Model X

Tesla's Model X Launch Event Is Officially Sept. 29

Tesla will deliver the first of its electric SUVs, the third model for the electric car company.
2 min read
This Startup Has Figured Out How to Grow Metal Like a Tree
Innovation

This Startup Has Figured Out How to Grow Metal Like a Tree

This innovation is useful for the construction, automobile, oil and gas industries.
6 min read
This Startup Is Developing an Electric Car Battery That Charges in Minutes
Electric Cars

This Startup Is Developing an Electric Car Battery That Charges in Minutes

StoreDot's goal is for electric cars to travel hundreds of miles after just five minutes of charging.
4 min read
How Will and Jada Smith's Foundation Ended Up Backing a Little-Known Energy Startup
Philanthropy

How Will and Jada Smith's Foundation Ended Up Backing a Little-Known Energy Startup

Philanthropists are emerging as a new resource for high-risk tech startups that are tackling hard issues, like climate change.
7 min read
Google's New Startup for Cities Needs to Go Far Beyond Tech
Urban Communities

Google's New Startup for Cities Needs to Go Far Beyond Tech

If the Google-backed Sidewalk Labs just wants to build tech for 'smart cities,' it may not make a dent.
4 min read
This Startup Just Scored a Massive Deal With Tesla
Tesla

This Startup Just Scored a Massive Deal With Tesla

In California's emerging energy storage industry, a new player is making a big impression.
5 min read
