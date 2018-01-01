New Orleans
Snapchat
Snapchat Turns Collision Conference Attendees Into Small-Business Heroes on National Superhero Day
Innovators got in touch with their inner superheroes at the Collision Conference in New Orleans with new free filter.
More From This Topic
Dinner Lab
Dinner Lab Drops Its Membership Paywall as It Looks to Triple Attendance
The fast-growing dinner party startup will no longer require an annual membership fee.
Dinner Lab
120,000 Miles Later, Dinner Lab Lands a Fresh Round of Funding
As the New Orleans-based startup grows, it's founder is learning that being headquartered in the Big Easy can be a big challenge.
Hotels
Marriott Targets Millennials With New Hotel Chain
With fresh design and craft beers, AC Hotels hopes to convince 20-somethings to start booking rooms.
Focus
Stress, Anxiety, Loneliness: How This Entrepreneur Lost Himself and Bounced Back Stronger
Brian Bordainick built a $16 million company in less than two years. At one point in his journey, Bordainick 'snapped' and he had to work to get his feet back on the ground.
Young Entrepreneurs
Young 'Trep on Launching 25 Businesses in 25 Weeks: 'I'm Loving Every Second'
We checked in with 29-year-old Colin Grussing, who announced an ambitious plan in March to launch a new business every week for the next year.
Young Influentials
Lessons from a Food-Tech Startup: Big Data Isn't Just a Buzzword -- It Can Be Your Secret Weapon
Pop-up meal company Dinner Lab owes its blockbuster success to its savvy analysis of information from its consumers.
Trep Talk
The Founder of Dinner Lab On How to Manage the Unsexy Side of Rapid Expansion
Pop-up dining startup Dinner Lab was hiring new employees every five days in its early growth phase.
Restaurants
This Food-Tech Startup's Secret Sauce: Employees First, Customers Second
Dinner Lab, which hosts pop-up dinners in overlooked, underused spaces across the country, empowers its staff with an important sense of ownership.
Restaurants
This New Orleans Food-Tech Startup Is Turning the Tables on the Restaurant Industry
New Orleans-based meal-experience company Dinner Lab depends on participants giving their honest feedback on every course.
New Orleans
In New Orleans, 'Tis the Season for Startups
With New Orleans Entrepreneur Week underway, the event's co-founder discusses the state of small business in the Big Easy.