Nonprofits

This Man Was Dead for 4 Minutes Before Being Revived. Then, He Created One of the Most Beloved Foundations in America.
Nonprofits

Frank Shankwitz wondered why he'd been spared before starting the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

Frank Shankwitz wondered why he'd been spared before starting the Make-a-Wish Foundation.
Business Rockstars | 2 min read
How This Nonprofit Leverages Powerful Allies Like Joe Biden to Advance Its Goals
Partnerships

Having the right partnerships is key for any business leader.

Having the right partnerships is key for any business leader.
BizCast | 2 min read
Win-Win: This Founder Is Using Extra Restaurant Food to Feed the Needy -- and Save Businesses Money
How Success Happens Podcast

Win-Win: This Founder Is Using Extra Restaurant Food to Feed the Needy -- and Save Businesses Money

In our latest episode of 'How Success Happens,' an entrepreneur and chef shares how he turned his side hustle -- bridging the hunger gap -- into a growing non-profit in just a year.
Linda Lacina | 3 min read
3 Nonprofit Founders Who Are Inspiring Entrepreneurs
Nonprofits

3 Nonprofit Founders Who Are Inspiring Entrepreneurs

Hygiene for the homeless. Flowers for the forgotten in hospitals. Crucial supplies for cops: Sounds a lot like entrepreneurship!
Brian Hughes | 6 min read
5 Key Considerations in Converting Your Nonprofit to a For-Profit
Nonprofits

Be prepared for the switch to take up a lot of your time and energy.

Be prepared for the switch to take up a lot of your time and energy.
Karim Abouelnaga | 5 min read
An 'Entrepreneur' by Any Other Name: 5 Things to Consider When You Start a Non-Profit
Nonprofits

An 'Entrepreneur' by Any Other Name: 5 Things to Consider When You Start a Non-Profit

Saying "I want to help people" sounds great in a beauty pageant, but it's neither a strong enough reason nor the mission you need, at the start.
Jeffrey Hayzlett | 7 min read
3 Most Common Ways to Transition Your Nonprofit to a For-profit Business
Nonprofits

It is very easy to go from a for-profit to a nonprofit. Going the other way is not.

It is very easy to go from a for-profit to a nonprofit. Going the other way is not.
Karim Abouelnaga | 5 min read
How to Know When You Should Partner With a Nonprofit
Strategic Partnerships

How to Know When You Should Partner With a Nonprofit

Ask yourself the right questions about whether now's the time to partner with a nonprofit. Then, team up and go save the world.
Kevin Xu | 6 min read
3 Reasons to Consider Converting a Nonprofit to a For-profit
Business Structures

Are you ready to make the transition?

Are you ready to make the transition?
Karim Abouelnaga | 6 min read
With No Budget, Hear How This Determined Founder Drove Growth and Snared Rock-Star Hires
Masters of Scale

Want to drive projects and people? Think in systems, according to Nancy Lublin in this week's episode of Masters of Scale.

Want to drive projects and people? Think in systems, according to Nancy Lublin in this week's episode of Masters of Scale.
Andrea Huspeni | 5 min read
