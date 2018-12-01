NowMoney

UAE Startup NOW Money Raises US$700,000 From Accion Venture Lab And Newid Capital
Startup Financing

UAE Startup NOW Money Raises US$700,000 From Accion Venture Lab And Newid Capital

NOW Money plans to extend the reach of its services across the UAE, and also expand to other GCC nations with the latest financial boost.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.