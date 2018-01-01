Ones to Watch
Young Entrepreneurs
4 Startup Founders Under 30 to Keep an Eye On
They're young and already changing the status quo. Discover and follow these four young entrepreneurs as they rise up.
More From This Topic
Marketing
How Dwolla is Building Its Brand by Giving Away Cash
Dwolla's rise as a payment alternative to credit cards isn't thanks to merchants' disdain for plastic alone. Here's how the company's founder used clever social-media strategies to build buzz.
Marketing
Understanding the Value of a Facebook Fan
Think having Facebook fans doesn't matter? Consider this: People who "like" your business are three times more likely to make purchases than those who don't.
Starting a Business
Get Out of Town With Wanderfly
This New York-based travel inspiration service offers recommendations that can send users packing.
Starting a Business
On Zaarly, You Can (Usually) Get What You Want
This San Francisco startup is a matchmaker for renters and owners.
Starting a Business
Unlimited Editions With Blurb
This do-it-yourself book publisher helps users publish bookstore-quality tomes.
Starting a Business
Happiness Pays Off With Kiip
Kiip relies on the games we play to connect marketers with potential customers.
Starting a Business
Portable Design With Poketo
A startup founded by two artists puts art in people's pockets (and on their backs).