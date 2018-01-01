Open Every Door

Use This Mindset to Help Everyone in Your Network Succeed

Animus Women's Innovation Summit founder Lucienne Gigante says providing economic opportunities for women is what will set our global communities on a path to prosperity.
Nina Zipkin | 5 min read
This Single Mom Turned Tech Entrepreneur Shares How She Rose Above Self-Doubt

Frida Polli, the CEO and co-founder of pymetrics, uses technology to take bias out of the recruiting process.
Nina Zipkin | 6 min read
The Entrepreneur Behind This Oprah-Approved Fashion Brand Shares How to Find Your Purpose

Peace Love World founder and CEO Alina Villasante says it starts with lifting up your local and global community.
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read
After This Entrepreneur Stood Up to Her Board, Her Sales Quadrupled and the Business Exploded

'The ones who don't quit are the ones who ultimately survive and lead their businesses,' says Samasource founder Leila Janah.
Nina Zipkin | 8 min read
The First Black Woman to Own and Run a Billion-Dollar Company Says That Trusting Yourself Is Key to Success

The ActOne Group founder and CEO Janice Bryant Howroyd shares the mindset that helped her build an international business over the course of a four-decade career.
Nina Zipkin | 7 min read
The Co-Founder of Panda Express Shares the Leadership Quality That Helps Her Keep the Brand Fresh
Peggy Cherng talks about the importance of making your values an integral part of your business.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
Angie's List Founder Leads with Her Introversion -- and Has Thrived For Two Decades
To be a great leader, you don't need to be anyone but yourself.
Nina Zipkin | 8 min read
This Young Founder Built a Multimillion Dollar Business by Rejecting the Silicon Valley Ethos and Being True to Herself
Laura Behrens Wu came to the U.S. as an outsider, and admits she's still trying to find her way.
Nina Zipkin | 9 min read
3 Women Entrepreneurs Share Their Stories of Courage, Community and Innovation 8 Months After Hurricane Maria
The island has faced challenges since the devastating storm, but the startup community is focused on the future.
Nina Zipkin | 13 min read
Giada De Laurentiis Shares How She Busted Down Doors and Became a Big Name in the Food World
The author, TV star and restaurateur reveals how she makes the most of every opportunity.
Nina Zipkin | 10 min read
