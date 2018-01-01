Open Every Door
WNBA President Lisa Borders Shares Why She Believes 'Failure Is Not Fatal, It's Feedback'
Bouncing back from those moments requires trust and collaboration.
More From This Topic
Use This Mindset to Help Everyone in Your Network Succeed
Animus Women's Innovation Summit founder Lucienne Gigante says providing economic opportunities for women is what will set our global communities on a path to prosperity.
This Single Mom Turned Tech Entrepreneur Shares How She Rose Above Self-Doubt
Frida Polli, the CEO and co-founder of pymetrics, uses technology to take bias out of the recruiting process.
The Entrepreneur Behind This Oprah-Approved Fashion Brand Shares How to Find Your Purpose
Peace Love World founder and CEO Alina Villasante says it starts with lifting up your local and global community.
After This Entrepreneur Stood Up to Her Board, Her Sales Quadrupled and the Business Exploded
'The ones who don't quit are the ones who ultimately survive and lead their businesses,' says Samasource founder Leila Janah.
The First Black Woman to Own and Run a Billion-Dollar Company Says That Trusting Yourself Is Key to Success
The ActOne Group founder and CEO Janice Bryant Howroyd shares the mindset that helped her build an international business over the course of a four-decade career.
Open Every Door
The Co-Founder of Panda Express Shares the Leadership Quality That Helps Her Keep the Brand Fresh
Peggy Cherng talks about the importance of making your values an integral part of your business.
Open Every Door
Angie's List Founder Leads with Her Introversion -- and Has Thrived For Two Decades
To be a great leader, you don't need to be anyone but yourself.
Young Entrepreneurs
This Young Founder Built a Multimillion Dollar Business by Rejecting the Silicon Valley Ethos and Being True to Herself
Laura Behrens Wu came to the U.S. as an outsider, and admits she's still trying to find her way.
Women Entrepreneurs
3 Women Entrepreneurs Share Their Stories of Courage, Community and Innovation 8 Months After Hurricane Maria
The island has faced challenges since the devastating storm, but the startup community is focused on the future.
Open Every Door
Giada De Laurentiis Shares How She Busted Down Doors and Became a Big Name in the Food World
The author, TV star and restaurateur reveals how she makes the most of every opportunity.