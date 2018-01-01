Open Internet

FCC Gives Public More Time to Speak Their Minds on Net Neutrality
FCC Gives Public More Time to Speak Their Minds on Net Neutrality

An avalanche of last-minute comments on a controversial proposal to allow Internet "fast lanes'' prompted the agency to extends its public comment period.
Peter Page | 2 min read
Net Neutrality Wins Backing of Nation's Mayors
Net Neutrality Wins Backing of Nation's Mayors

The Internet is a powerful tool for economic development mayors fear will be dulled by loosely regulated ISPs.
Peter Page | 3 min read
FCC Chairman Derided as 'Dingo' Backs Idea That Bites Broadband Industry
FCC Chairman Derided as 'Dingo' Backs Idea That Bites Broadband Industry

Chairman Tom Wheeler endorsed using the commission's regulatory authority to override state laws hobbling communities that want to build public broadband networks.
Peter Page | 4 min read
