After Paytm, Techno Sat Comm and PING Network come together to provide Free, High Speed Wi-Fi for Delhi Metro Passengers

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

As more and more Indians are getting habitual to internet, more companies are coming forward to make this service free. And mind you, this space is filling up faster than we thought.

A day after Paytm announced the launch of WiFi Pilot, Techno Sat Comm and PING Network are coming together to roll out, what will potentially be India's largest platform to serve content to passengers and work with advertisers. Two of India's largest multi-platform video networks are keen to reach Delhi Metro's 2.75 million passengers.

The free-to-consumer service will be launched in the second half of this year.

Delhi Metro passengers across the NCR region will thus be able to experience high speed broadband by just logging onto the internet via a dedicated App. This App will also intelligently display the location, approach and destination stations on a real-time basis and help navigate between different lines. In addition to this, passengers will be able to see exclusive entertainment and city-based content on a real-time basis.

How will it work?

Techno Sat Comm India Pvt. Ltd. provides the first mobile satellite communication and WiFi connectivity on trains in India using two-way satellites.

Already running India's first WiFi on train service on the Delhi-Howrah Rajdhani Express, the firm will use the globally acclaimed "T-Track 2.0 Wave 2 Solution". It is the same system used on superfast rail networks like the Thalys, SNCF and NTV in Europe to deliver high speed broadband internet experience.

The WiFi service will ensure a 50 Mbps (3 times 4G) minimum speed to passengers' devices while the maximum speed could potentially go upto 1.6 Gbps as per Wave 2 standards.

Commenting n the same Nirav Dave of Techno Sat Comm said, "We have adapted the technology to India keeping in mind adverse weather conditions including heat, dust, heavy rains, vibration of trains and large passenger loads. We look forward to deliver a great passenger WiFi and Multimedia experience to fulfill DMRC's vision to enhance passenger experience and delight."

Techno Sat Comm India already has significant learnings from Indian Railway's first WiFi on train pilot project on the Delhi-Howrah Rajdhani Express. The project was jointly executed by Techno Sat Com and 21Net UK. 21 Net will continue to provide technology support for DMRC Project.

Benefits for all

PING, whose network comprises of channels like the popular India Food Network and BOOM, will be building the front-end customer interface as well as the content pipe. Millions of passengers will be able to consume high quality HD entertainment videos, information and news that is local, timely and relevant to Delhi Metro's passengers, particularly during peak commuting hours when the need for information will be the highest.

It already holds an average of 350 million views a month with over 20 hours of watch time and over 1,200 creators within its network. As a result of this service, their viewership is bound to reach heights.

"The target segment we will reach through this platform is core to almost all major brands. This venture further strengthens our position as a digital network creating and owning valuable communities online and creating valuable connections for both creators and brands," said Prashanto Das, Co-Founder, PING Network.

Delhi Metro Network is amongst the largest Metro Networks in the world with ridership touching 3.5 Millions in a day. With commissioning of new lines in 2016 which will also inter-connect existing lines, daily ridership is expected to jump dramatically. Delhi Metro, known for world class services and standards has now decided to enhance passenger experience by introducing free WiFi and Multi Media Services for passengers.

"The Rajdhani WiFi despite being a pilot project with lower bandwidth sees close to 250 users of the 1,000 passengers on the train at any time. Passengers use standard internet applications like email, Facebook, Google, video chat with some also using it for live cricket and football matches," says Dave.

We are not quite sure who will win this race to provide free internet, but among all this, the user with free internet access will definitely come out as a winner.