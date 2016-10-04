Ritu Kochar
Former Staff, Entrepreneur India
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Seeking Funds From Ratan Tata Isn't As Hard As You Think. Know Why
Want to approach Ratan Tata For Funding? Here's How You Can Do It.
5 Legit Ways That Can Help You Save When Starting Up
Because saving and starting up do not usually go together
From Passion to Money: 4 Ways to Find Your Calling
Everyone will tell you 'do what you like'. But do you really know what you like? Here's how you can find out.
Nirmala Sitharaman Launches UberPITCH 2016 Challenge For Women Entrepreneurs
"There are a lot of boards that lack women and it's not that we don't want them, but where are they?"
5 Top Trends Disrupting The Way HR Functions In India
We're living in a time when you don't even have to show up for your interview. Just do it from home!
Yes, Machines Will Take Over Your Jobs
And not just a few, but about 69 percent of them...
More Authors You Might Like
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach
-