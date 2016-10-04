Ritu Kochar

Former Staff, Entrepreneur India

Ritu used to work as a Feature writer for Entrepreneur India.

Latest

News and Trends

Seeking Funds From Ratan Tata Isn't As Hard As You Think. Know Why

Want to approach Ratan Tata For Funding? Here's How You Can Do It.

Starting a Business

5 Legit Ways That Can Help You Save When Starting Up

Because saving and starting up do not usually go together

Growth Strategies

From Passion to Money: 4 Ways to Find Your Calling

Everyone will tell you 'do what you like'. But do you really know what you like? Here's how you can find out.

News and Trends

Nirmala Sitharaman Launches UberPITCH 2016 Challenge For Women Entrepreneurs

"There are a lot of boards that lack women and it's not that we don't want them, but where are they?"

News and Trends

5 Top Trends Disrupting The Way HR Functions In India

We're living in a time when you don't even have to show up for your interview. Just do it from home!

Technology

Yes, Machines Will Take Over Your Jobs

And not just a few, but about 69 percent of them...

