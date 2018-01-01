Organics
Nutrition
The Next Entrepreneurial Gold Rush
The nutrition industry is poised to see tremendous growth as consumers plan meals that do more than just fuel the body.
Conscious capitalism
5 Tips for Marketing to Conscious Consumers
With do-good mentality on the rise, it's important for marketers to understand the evolving customer decision-making process.
Food Businesses
Can Established Food Brands Stomach a Change in Customer Demands?
When food giants acquire small brands, the results are a mixed bag.
Whole Foods
Whole Foods to Cut About 1,500 Jobs
The cost-cutting measure will allow the company to invest in technology upgrades.
Whole Foods
Whole Foods Just Released the Name of Its New Millennial-Friendly Chain
Here's what organic-loving bargain shoppers need to know about the new grocery concept.
100 Brilliant Companies
Meet the Machine That's Turning Grocery Stores' Food Waste Into Fertilizer
A pair of seasoned tech workers are helping to solve a $165 billion problem.
Franchise Players
How This Army Vet Found Camaraderie in a Burger Franchise
Not even 30 years old, Daniel Kemelman has brought skills from his time in the National Guard into his Bareburger restaurant.
McDonald's
Can You Tell McDonald's From Organic? These Foodies Couldn't. (Video)
Thinking they were eating snacks from a new organic restaurant, these food experts couldn't stop singing McNuggets' praises. And, it was all caught on tape.
Customer Service
'We Don't Give a Sh*t About Gluten Free': A Restaurant Owner Gets Bold With Customers
A San Francisco chef is tired of catering to hard-to-satisfy customers. So, he's telling picky patrons to go buy dinner elsewhere.
Whole Foods
Oprah Calls This Person the 'Perfect Entrepreneur'
In this interview, the talk-show legend talks to this founder about the passion that inspired him to launch an international giant.
Retail Center
Wal-Mart Moves to Undercut Prices in the Organics Market
The retailer says it will introduce a line of organic products priced at least 25 percent below comparable market prices.