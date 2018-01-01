Outsourcing

Outsourcing Is a Shortcut; Insourcing Is an Investment
On the surface, outsourcing seems like an ideal way to run a business. But 'insourcing' actually saves time and money and builds a lasting culture.
Mike Kalis | 7 min read
Why You Should Think Twice Before Getting Office Space
Let's talk about some much cheaper alternatives.
Jyoti Agrawal | 6 min read
The 10 Things You Must Do From Day One So Your Startup Thrives
Get the basics right and you'll be in good shape for the long run.
John Rampton | 8 min read
Your Human Virtual Assistant Will Soon Be an AI-Driven Digital Assistant
Good help is hard to find, but artificial intelligence is making it easy to build your own dream team.
Scott Sandland | 6 min read
5 Important Tips for Growing a Niche Ecommerce Business
Don't let yourself become overwhelmed. Stick with the tried-and-true until you have the bandwidth to experiment.
Bob Ellis | 5 min read
3 Ways to Avoid Burning Out on the Long Journey to Achieving Your Goals
Grinding all the time makes a nub of you.
Timothy Sykes | 3 min read
5 Things to Consider When You're Hiring A Software Outsourcing Partner
For example: Are you a price-first or quality-price kind of partner?
Alejandro Vásquez | 8 min read
How to Find the Right Consulting Firm to Grow Your Business
Expert opinions and guidance can help your business soar -- but before you invest, be sure you know what you're looking for.
Adam Bornstein | 4 min read
How to Outsource Your Way to a $10-Million Business
Steal this strategy from Microsoft, Salesforce and Intuit.
Mitch Russo | 5 min read
Entrepreneurs, You Can't Handle Everything at Your Startup
You need a team. It's impossible to do everything yourself.
Ben Walker | 5 min read

Outsourcing is a cost-saving practice used by companies where a company relies on an external source to get a company need met, whether it be in business processes, information technology, manufacturing or material supplies.

Types of outsourcing: There are various types of outsourcing -- from highly specialized knowledge to highly repetitive tasks -- that companies use, such as IT outsourcing, customer service outsourcing, or business process outsourcing, which includes typically internal office functions such as human resources and accounting.

To watch out for: Most individuals outsourced by companies are considered independent contractors; however, the IRS has strict rules about who is considered an independent contractor versus an employee -- the latter of which the employer is responsible for paying social security taxes and employee benefits, so be sure to check the federal government’s “The Employer’s Supplemental Tax Guide” or “Independent Contractor or Employee?” for guidelines.

Helpful outsourcing resources: Outsourcing”; “How to Build a Better Business with Outsourcing”; “The Pros and Cons of Sourcing.”

 
