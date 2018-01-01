Overtime

Judge Blocks Obama Rule Extending Overtime Pay to 4.2 Million Workers

It was expected to touch nearly every sector of the U.S. economy and have the greatest impact on nonprofit groups, retail companies, hotels and restaurants.
Reuters | 3 min read
The Legal Implications of Expecting Employees to Work After Hours

Hard-charging bosses often email employees in the evening. Employees increasingly wonder why they aren't paid for answering.
Steve Harvey | 5 min read
New Overtime Rules Boost Interest in Scheduling Software

New worker-friendly rules on overtime, paid sick leave and predictable schedules have employers reevaluating their shift-scheduling and time-and-attendance software.
Michelle V. Rafter | 6 min read
What About Virtual Overtime? How the New Rule Will Impact Mobile Work

The Department of Labor's new overtime rules are out. Have you read them?
Heather R. Huhman | 6 min read
Here's What Happens When Salaried Employees Become Hourly

The Department of Labor's new overtime rule goes into effect in December. What will the effect be on your workplace?
Matt Straz | 6 min read
Do New Overtime Rules Make Telework Too Risky?

Telework is becoming increasingly popular with employees, but new overtime rules may lead employers to rethink offering these options.
Matt Straz | 4 min read
Here's How the New Overtime Rules Will Affect Entrepreneurs

You have options but, one way or the other, the cost is going up to keep your lesser-paid employees on the job longer than 40 hours.
Jonathan Segal | 5 min read
5 Realistic Ways to Work Less But Get More Done

A good work ethic means more than endless grinding. It means knowing how to work more effectively -- and when not to work at all.
Alp Mimaroglu | 4 min read
Warehouse Workers Accuse Target of Not Paying Overtime, File Lawsuit

The lawsuit seeks class action status for misclassifying a position as exempt from overtime.
Reuters | 2 min read
Do You Have a Plan to Survive the Proposed Overtime Rules?

One thing politicians seem to forget is that when they change the rules to try to force higher pay, the money has to come from somewhere.
Doug and Polly White | 5 min read
