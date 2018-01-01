Vaibhav Joshi

Bad Bosses
What Can You Do About Bad Bosses?
A bad boss can make an otherwise rewarding job miserable, and harm the company as well. Here's what to do in this situation
Productivity
Four Small Changes To Your Daily Routine That'll Boost Your Productivity
These tiny science-backed tweaks will help you get the most out of your day
Remote Workers
How To Get The Best Out Of Virtual Teams
Now that remote working has become the way forward, here's how to perform better in that work environment
Overtime
Why Working Overtime Is Never A Good Idea
Putting in that overtime might get you in your boss' good books, but your body won't thank you
Office Culture
Four Ways To Become A Better Co-Worker
Science-backed advice on what you need to do to endear yourself to your colleagues
Emotional Intelligence
Improve Your Emotional Intelligence At Work With These Four Tips
Struggling to cope with work-related stress? These four methods will help you deal with it better
Robots
Robots Aren't Taking Over The Job Market Just Yet
Don't worry humans, your jobs are safe from the threat of robots...for now, at least
Motivation
Are You Making Sure Your Employees Are Motivated?
Lack of motivation among the workforce will cost your company, research suggests
Hiring Employees
The Importance Of Having Diversity In The Workplace
Recruiting from a diverse pool of people can benefit the company as well as its employees, says science.
Three Things You Should Know About Work Emails
From writing emails to reading them, science lays out the recommended email guidelines
Work From Home
Four Reasons Working From Home Is The Future Of Working
If you're looking to build a happy and productive workforce without breaking the bank, remote working is the way to go
Business Plans
Three Ways To Make Your Business More Successful
According to science, these philosophies separate successful businesses from the failures and the mediocre ones
Career Growth
Three Unexpected Tips To Achieve Success At Work
You would never have picked them as strategies for career success
Office Space
Are Open-Plan Offices Really The Way Forward?
Perfect for boosting employee performance or total productivity killer? Science has its say
Interviews
Five Science-Backed Tips To Ace That Job Interview
Want to deliver a great interview performance? These tips will help you stand out from the crowd.