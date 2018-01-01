OYO Rooms

OYO Marks its Entry in Rentals. Are Other Players Worried?
Rental Property

OYO Marks its Entry in Rentals. Are Other Players Worried?

But the entry of OYO, a start-up that quickly rose to be one of the biggest in the hotel industry, with its established reach and favourability in the country, threatens the presence of the other players.
Sanchita Dash | 4 min read
After a Spree of International Expansions, OYO Expands into Co-Living spaces
Expansion

After a Spree of International Expansions, OYO Expands into Co-Living spaces

OYO Living will host properties with more than 2000 beds
Vanita D'souza | 3 min read
Decoding The Global Wings
Global Expansion

Decoding The Global Wings

Gone are the days when global expansion was possible for only the likes of Tatas and Ambanis
Anindita Ganguly | 4 min read
Patanjali Kimbho's Second Comeback & ISRO to Launch TV Channel: 4 Things to Know Today
4 Things to Know

Patanjali Kimbho's Second Comeback & ISRO to Launch TV Channel: 4 Things to Know Today

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.
Nidhi Singh | 1 min read
How to Build the Global Presence for your Brand
Entrepreneurs

How to Build the Global Presence for your Brand

Hear Ritesh Agarwal, founder Oyo Rooms, talk about it at the Entrepreneur 2018 Show on July 16-17 at JW Marriott, New Delhi
Entrepreneur Staff | 3 min read
Oyo Says Ni Hao to China and Here's a Bad News for PS4 Fans. 4 Things to Know Today
4 Things to Know

Oyo Says Ni Hao to China and Here's a Bad News for PS4 Fans. 4 Things to Know Today

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.
Aashika Jain | 2 min read
India's College Dropouts Who Made It Big as Entrepreneurs
Entrepreneurs

India's College Dropouts Who Made It Big as Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneur India lists a few business owners of India who are not just the millionaires but also an inspiration for many
Komal Nathani | 4 min read
How Is This Startup Wooing Travellers To Opt For Camp Sites Over Hotels
Travel Businesses

How Is This Startup Wooing Travellers To Opt For Camp Sites Over Hotels

OYO Rooms is involved in hotels and is now entering in studio stays and is not present in the camping space yet.
Sneha Banerjee | 3 min read
OYO adds another feather in its cap; on-boards SoftBank as partner-in-vision
Startup Funding

OYO adds another feather in its cap; on-boards SoftBank as partner-in-vision

Swadha Mishra | 2 min read
