Oyo India CEO And Europe Head Quit Ahead Of IPO The developments come at a time when Oyo has refiled its draft red herring prospectus (DHRP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) under the recently introduced pre-filing route

By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

X Handle

Ankit Gupta, India CEO of hospitality and travel tech unicorn Oyo, has quit the company, along with the head of its Europe business, Mandar Vaidya. Both outgoing roles have been transitioned to Varun Jain, as COO India, and, Gautam Swaroop, as CEO Oyo Vacation Homes, according to a company statement.

Gupta had joined the unicorn in 2019 and was the India CEO only for about a year before quitting in March this year. Before heading India operations, Gupta was CEO of the Franchise and Frontier business at the Gurugram-based company. Similarly, Vaidya too had joined Oyo in 2019 and before he began leading Europe operations from April 2021, he was the CXO of South East Asia and Middle East.

Oyo's CTO Ankit Mathuria, had also exited the company in July this year.

In February, Oyo had reportedly rejigged its top deck and top executives were asked to take on more roles internally.

Global COO and head of technology division, Abhinav Sinha, was appointed as the chief product and technology officer. Global chief merchant officer, Anuj Tejpal, was tasked with additional responsibility of leading the India merchant team. Chief service officer, Shreerang Godbole was tasked with additional responsibility of leading the data science division. CEO – International, Gautam Swaroop, was given additional responsibility of running Weddingz, the company's wedding organising arm, as per available reports

The developments come at a time when Oyo has refiled its draft red herring prospectus (DHRP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) under the recently introduced pre-filing route.

The company, founded by Ritesh Agarwal, is reportedly looking to raise $1 billion at a valuation of $2.7 billion, sharply lower than the $10 billion that it once commanded.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

News and Trends OYO Rooms

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

India's First UPI-ATM Displayed: Hassle-free and Card-less Cash Withdrawals

The UPI-ATM was developed by NPCI and Union Bank of India, along with NCR Corporation.

By Paromita Gupta
Starting a Business

How to Design and Produce Products from Scratch — A Step-by-Step Guide for Entrepreneurs

Here are the steps I've followed to build a thriving ecommerce company.

By Jackson Cunningham
News and Trends

Biomaterials Startup altM Raises $3.5 Million Seed Funding Round

The startup plans to use these funds to bring forth an engineering- and manufacturing-driven lens to circularity and sustainability

By Teena Jose
News and Trends

Jupiter Wagons Ltd. Receives Board Approval To Raise INR 700 Crore Through QIP

As per the company, the fund will be utilized for ramping up wagon manufacturing capacity, new foundry plant at Jabalpur wagon facility and so on

By Teena Jose
News and Trends

4 UPI Features Unveiled by the RBI Governor

Developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), the features include credit lines on UPI, UPI Lite X, Tap and Pay, and conversational payments.

By Paromita Gupta
News and Trends

SBI Life Insurance Launches Its 'LifeVerse Studio'; Marks the Entry To Metaverse

The initiative aims to connect, empower and engage with today's new age consumers and reshape brand interactions

By Teena Jose