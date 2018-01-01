P2P
P2P
Planning to Lend via P2P Platforms? Here is What You need to Keep in Mind
P2P lending is like any other investment, so you need to understand the category before lending.
More From This Topic
entrepreneurship education
The Need For Entrepreneurship Education in India
Having knowledgeable business school professors as guides in their learning journey is an experience that is difficult to duplicate outside the college environment
FinTech
Fintechs Have A Great Opportunity In Factoring, Says This Banker
"If entrepreneurs can manage to combine the financing option with technology and internet, a lot can happen"
P2P
Here's What Entrepreneurs Expect from RBI Guidelines for P2P Lending Platforms
Some entrepreneurs think it will provide legal sanctity to P2P lending platforms
P2P
P2P Lending And Uberization Of Financial Services In India
Barriers in lending money have been broken as the most important aspect of lending is the access to financial data
P2P
This P2P Lending Platform Has Disbursed Loans Worth INR 68 crore In 3 Years
The instant lender promises no human intervention and is based completely on technology
P2P
'Fintech Disruption In Lending Space Is Very Slow Now'
The fintech sector in India is crawling into every segment of the financial services by incorporating basic banking features.
Investments
Will Indian P2P Lending Hit The Wall In The Long Run?
While P2P lending is a boon for borrowers, lenders may find themselves in hot water in times very soon to come.
Growth Strategies
5 Key Strategies to Grow your Peer-to-Peer Marketplace
The interest is even more palpable when one sees the level of funding for projects that are part of the collaborative economy industry.