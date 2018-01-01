P2P

More From This Topic

The Need For Entrepreneurship Education in India
entrepreneurship education

The Need For Entrepreneurship Education in India

Having knowledgeable business school professors as guides in their learning journey is an experience that is difficult to duplicate outside the college environment
Akhil Shahani | 5 min read
Fintechs Have A Great Opportunity In Factoring, Says This Banker
FinTech

Fintechs Have A Great Opportunity In Factoring, Says This Banker

"If entrepreneurs can manage to combine the financing option with technology and internet, a lot can happen"
Vanita D'souza | 3 min read
Here's What Entrepreneurs Expect from RBI Guidelines for P2P Lending Platforms
P2P

Here's What Entrepreneurs Expect from RBI Guidelines for P2P Lending Platforms

Some entrepreneurs think it will provide legal sanctity to P2P lending platforms
Sanchita Dash | 5 min read
P2P Lending And Uberization Of Financial Services In India
P2P

P2P Lending And Uberization Of Financial Services In India

Barriers in lending money have been broken as the most important aspect of lending is the access to financial data
Rajat Gandhi | 4 min read
This P2P Lending Platform Has Disbursed Loans Worth INR 68 crore In 3 Years
P2P

This P2P Lending Platform Has Disbursed Loans Worth INR 68 crore In 3 Years

The instant lender promises no human intervention and is based completely on technology
Sanchita Dash | 5 min read
'Fintech Disruption In Lending Space Is Very Slow Now'
P2P

'Fintech Disruption In Lending Space Is Very Slow Now'

The fintech sector in India is crawling into every segment of the financial services by incorporating basic banking features.
Nidhi Singh | 4 min read
Will Indian P2P Lending Hit The Wall In The Long Run?
Investments

Will Indian P2P Lending Hit The Wall In The Long Run?

While P2P lending is a boon for borrowers, lenders may find themselves in hot water in times very soon to come.
Sugandh Singh | 9 min read
5 Key Strategies to Grow your Peer-to-Peer Marketplace
Growth Strategies

5 Key Strategies to Grow your Peer-to-Peer Marketplace

The interest is even more palpable when one sees the level of funding for projects that are part of the collaborative economy industry.
6 min read
