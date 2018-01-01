CEO, Robocash Group

Robocash represents a group of companies united by the entrepreneur Sergey Sedov. The companies issue microloans in 6 countries: Spain, Russia and Kazakhstan, the Philippines, Indonesia and Vietnam. The group is specialized in the following products: Pay Day Loans, Installment-loans, Secured loans. Microloans are issued through the high-tech automated online service and the well-developed offline net.

The holding started its work with the company “Zaymer” in 2013. Today the group comprises 8 companies uniting more than 1 255 employees. For the time of its work, more than 3 million loans have been issued. More than 4 million people in Spain, Russia and Kazakhstan, the Philippines, Indonesia and Vietnam are the clients of the credit companies.