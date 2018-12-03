paint
Noticias tecnologia
Paint no abandona a sus usuarios, Microsoft se retracta
Hoy Windows se arrepiente y anuncia que su icónica herramienta Paint no será retirada totalmente sino que simplemente ya no se actualizará.
