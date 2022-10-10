Don't Wait for Prime Day to Get a Great Deal on This Ingenious Color Sensor

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

You may have missed the boat on spring cleaning, but when you're spending most of your time in a home office, you can make changes as much as you want. Without those hours commuting or being in an office, you might just find you're sick of things around the house and you have more of an appetite for changing things up.

Nix Sensor

But there's not much worse than committing to a new color in your office only to realize after you're done painting that it wasn't quite what you expected. You can avoid that problem with the Nix Mini Color Sensor V2, a color-matching tool that's on sale as part of our Deal Days event ending October 12.

Mashable says of this ingenious DIY tool, "The Nix Mini Color Sensor could be an awesome tool to feed your innate perfectionism." Hear that? Your perfectionism will be satisfied (finally).

The Nix Mini is engineered with your everyday life in mind, allowing you to seek and find inspiration anywhere you go. Whenever you see a color you like, just place the Nix Mini on the surface, and scan it. It will instantly match scans to more than 100,000 brand name paint colors from Benjamin Moore, Dulux, Farrow & Ball, and Sherwin Williams, as well as the sRGB HEX, CMYK, and LAB scales. With the Nix Digital app, you can use Photoshop's eyedropper tool in real life to make edits, save and organize your favorite color palettes for future reference, and share colors with customers, colleagues, or friends via social media or email. It's the ultimate tool to stand in for the limitations of the naked eye.

Find the perfect match for your walls or any other DIY project with the Nix Mini Color Sensor on sale for 40 percent off $99 at just $59 during Deal Days now through October 12 at 11:59 p.m.

Prices subject to change.