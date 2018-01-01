Papa John's

Papa John's CEO: American Free Enterprise Is 'Under Assault' From Big Government
John Schnatter slams greedy executives and says regulations are steering the country in a dangerous direction.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Franchise of the Day: Get a Slice of This Restaurant's Pizza
It's 'a-papa-proved.'
Lindsay Friedman | 1 min read
How a Young Immigrant Rapidly Rose in the Pizza Business
He didn't know what pizza was when he was growing up in Bangladesh, but after delivering pizzas in high school, Ag Mahmud now owns four Papa John's restaurants.
Jason Daley | 4 min read
Papa John's Franchisee to Pay Employees $460,000 for Wage Theft
Officials say that the owner of nine Papa John's locations failed to properly pay employees minimum wage and overtime.
Kate Taylor | 1 min read
I Became a Franchisee So I Could Be My Own Boss
Business lessons from the owner of Wing Stop, Dunkin' Donuts and Papa John's restaurants.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
Soon, Google Will Allow You to Order Fast Food Simply by Smiling at the Cashier
A preview of Hands Free payment will roll out in the San Francisco Bay area later this year.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Papa John's Launches Venmo-Powered Digital Platform to Split Bills
A new way to split the check when you're splitting a pizza.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Half of Papa John's Sales are Now Digital – But Other Pizza Makers Are Closing In
Papa John's became the first pizza chain to sustain more than 50 percent total online sales, but Domino's and Pizza Hut aren't far behind.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Papa John's Handling of Employee Tragedy a Reminder of What Good Leadership Looks Like
Family members of a slain employee in Tennessee said they 'never once imagined that this would touch anyone high up in the Papa John's corporate office, let alone John Schnatter.'
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
NYC Papa John's Pizza Franchisee Sued for $2 Million
This is what happens when you allegedly underpay 400 delivery workers and shave hours from their paychecks.
Reuters | 2 min read
