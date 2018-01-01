Payroll

Entrepreneurs Find Hiring a Payroll Service Brings Perks
Payroll

Entrepreneurs Find Hiring a Payroll Service Brings Perks

It's natural to want to keep costs low but a payroll service is worth the cost.
Jay DesMarteau | 4 min read
Don't Wait Until the End of the Game to Start Keeping Score
Profitability

Don't Wait Until the End of the Game to Start Keeping Score

To know how your employer is doing you have to follow the money.
Phil La Duke | 6 min read
5 Ways to Avoid Cash-Flow Log Jams
Ready for Anything

5 Ways to Avoid Cash-Flow Log Jams

Ironically, a sales victory puts you at your customer's mercy about when you get paid. Get out ahead of cascading shortages with these tips.
Phil La Duke | 5 min read
8 Ways to Expand Your Home Business Without Leaving the House
Home Business

8 Ways to Expand Your Home Business Without Leaving the House

There are huge synergistic benefits to making all the small improvements that make sense.
Drew Hendricks | 6 min read
Here's How the New Overtime Rules Will Affect Entrepreneurs
Overtime

Here's How the New Overtime Rules Will Affect Entrepreneurs

You have options but, one way or the other, the cost is going up to keep your lesser-paid employees on the job longer than 40 hours.
Jonathan Segal | 5 min read
5 Ways You Annoy Your Employer
Problem Employees

5 Ways You Annoy Your Employer

Your job might be on your nerves, but at least you're not paying to be there.
Gene Marks | 5 min read
CEOs Took a Massive Pay Cut Last Year
CEO Pay

CEOs Took a Massive Pay Cut Last Year

It was the most dramatic hit to compensation since the financial crisis.
Claire Zillman | 2 min read
Payroll Made Easy: Automated Payroll Service Claims To Make the Process Quick and Painless
Ask a Geek

Payroll Made Easy: Automated Payroll Service Claims To Make the Process Quick and Painless

Zenefits' new product can reduce the bimonthly task to less than five minutes, the company claims.
Vanessa Richardson | 3 min read
How to Make 5 Routine HR Tasks Quick and Painless
Human Resources

How to Make 5 Routine HR Tasks Quick and Painless

The less paper shuffling HR needs to do, the more it can play a strategic role in building a winning team.
Matt Straz | 5 min read
How the Gay Marriage Decision Affects Every Small Business
Managing Employees

How the Gay Marriage Decision Affects Every Small Business

The Supreme Court ruling means that every company that employs workers has to revisit some policies and benefits.
Susan Solovic | 4 min read
