Payroll Tax Holiday
The Fiscal Cliff: 3 Tax Changes You Need to Know Are Coming
At the end of the year, a slew of tax breaks are set to expire, effectively increasing your bill to Uncle Sam. Here is a rundown of some of the changes that may not heard about.
Jobs Bill Breakup: What Will Entrepreneurs Push For?
The Senate spiked President Barack Obama's American Jobs Act. Now the question is: What may be salvaged from the bill that could still help small business?
What the Jobs Act Would Hold For Small Businesses
Between cutting payroll taxes and speeding up payments to federal contractors, the President's latest plan to boost jobs, if passed, would also give a lift to small businesses.
What a Payroll Tax Holiday Could Mean for Employers
President Obama is expected to propose offering to trim the amount of payroll taxes employers pay. Here are five things business owners can expect if it passes.