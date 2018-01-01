Payroll Tax Holiday

Jobs Bill Breakup: What Will Entrepreneurs Push For?
Jobs Bill Breakup: What Will Entrepreneurs Push For?

The Senate spiked President Barack Obama's American Jobs Act. Now the question is: What may be salvaged from the bill that could still help small business?
Carol Tice
What the Jobs Act Would Hold For Small Businesses
What the Jobs Act Would Hold For Small Businesses

Between cutting payroll taxes and speeding up payments to federal contractors, the President's latest plan to boost jobs, if passed, would also give a lift to small businesses.
Diana Ransom | 5 min read
What a Payroll Tax Holiday Could Mean for Employers
What a Payroll Tax Holiday Could Mean for Employers

President Obama is expected to propose offering to trim the amount of payroll taxes employers pay. Here are five things business owners can expect if it passes.
Diana Ransom
