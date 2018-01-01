Personality Type
Founders
Which Type of Founder Are You?
All tech founders embody at least one of the following personas.
More From This Topic
Psychology
Study Says There Are 4 Personality Types. Which Is Yours?
Use this research to find out if you are an optimist, a pessimist, green with envy or a trusting soul.
Relationship Building
5 Classic Personality Types in Business and How to Work With Each
Understand yourself better to become more effective at working with others.
Personality Type
Personality Tests: Helpful Tool or Lazy Shortcut?
Just as a map is not the territory, neither is a personality type the person you're hiring. Be a team builder, not a exam proctor.
Personality Type
8 Ways to Develop Long-Term Focus and Achieve Success
These methods will help you regain laser focus and use those extra-special personality traits to succeed.
Infographics
Hustler, Prodigy or Visionary? What Kind of Entrepreneur Are You? (Infographic)
Most successful entrepreneurs fit into one of the following six profiles.
Personality Type
5 Questions That Reveal the Personality of Someone You've Just Met
Who is her hero? What books has he read? What is her dream job? Probe deeper to learn more.
Type-a Personality
12 Reasons Entrepreneurs With Type-A Personalities Are Unstoppable
Driven type A or laid-back type B? Which one are you?
Personality Type
What Your Personality Type Says About Your Career Destiny (Infographic)
Extroverts tend to make more money than introverts, while imaginative intuitive thinkers are more likely to be entrepreneurs than their realistic sensor counterparts, a study shows.
Starting a Business
Understand Your Entrepreneurial DNA Before You Start Up
Do you fall into one of these four quadrants? Determining your type can help you get off on the right foot.
Project Grow
What Type of Entrepreneur Are You? (Infographic)
Are you more Zuckerberg or Branson? More innovator or opportunist? Take this fun flowchart quiz to find out.