5 Reasons Why Philosophy Majors Make Great Entrepreneurs
When accomplished entrepreneurs like Reid Hoffman, Peter Thiel and Carly Fiorina credit their philosophy backgrounds for their success, you have to wonder if they're on to something.
Nicholas Miller | 5 min read
Here's My PSA: Life is a Gift
Joe De Sena | 5 min read
The Fast Food CEO Who Made Fat Great Again

Joe Keohane | 15+ min read
'Nothing Changes If Nothing Changes,' This CEO Explains
BizCast | 2 min read
40 Core Philosophies From Famous Marketers in History
Courtney Seiter | 15+ min read

Success Is Easy -- Just Give Up
You only find the most elusive things in life when you've given up searching for them.
Steve Tobak | 5 min read
4 Ways to Have an Edge When Competing for a Startup Job
Getting a job, any job, is not an easy task, but preparing for the interview isn't a mystery. Master these aspects to get into the next round.
Fan Bi | 4 min read
Use Givers Gain as a Networking Personal Standard -- Not as an Excuse to Criticize Others
Ivan Misner, founder of Business Network International, explains how this philosophy based on the law of reciprocity works only when self-applied.
Entrepreneur Network | 2 min read
Only By Bridging Science and Spirituality Will We Find True Joy and Meaning in Life
Dr. Dragos of Amazing University says that in order for us to create a future of abundance, we have to embrace both aspects of who we really are.
Entrepreneur Network | 1 min read
3 Ways to Make Your Next Failure a Learning Opportunity
Why you need to 'fail fast to succeed.'
Bruce Cazenave | 5 min read
How This Travel Company Scored Big by Playing It Safe
Meet one of the companies on the E360 index that fits in the 'controllers' category.
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read
Why the 'Everyone Gets a Trophy' Philosophy Needs to Die
Advertising mogul Jordan Zimmerman says kids need to be taught what it means to win and lose.
Tracy Byrnes | 6 min read
What a Famous Artist Taught Me About Business
Here's how I applied the wisdom of Giovanni DeCunto to grow as an entrepreneur.
Stacey Alcorn | 4 min read
Dalai Lama vs. Playboy: How One Choice Changed Chef Eric Ripert's Life Forever
A conflicted decision over what to read at the airport led Chef Eric Ripert into his lifelong journey into Buddhism.
Carolyn Sun | 4 min read
5 Epic Leaders Who Studied Stoicism -- and Why You Should Too
Last week the world celebrated International Stoic Week, and you might be surprised by how many entrepreneurs are understudies of this ancient philosophy.
Adam Toren | 5 min read

Philosophy is often a critical element of entrepreneurial success. Entrepreneurs create their own philosophies or are inspired by others to investigate and actualize principles of business, knowledge and life. 

