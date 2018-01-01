Photoshop
Apps
This New App Lets Everybody Edit Photos Like the Pros
Astropad Mini turns your iPhone into a professional-grade graphics tablet.
Photoshop is visual editing software that allows graphics and photos to be retouched and altered, which is commonly used within the publishing industry. It is published by Adobe Systems for Windows and OS X.