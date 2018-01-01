Photoshop

7 Tips to Make Sure Your LinkedIn Picture Is Helping, Not Hurting, Your Prospects
Your photo on the professional network says a lot more about you than you think.
Harrison Monarth | 9 min read
3 Tips for Building Your Brand by Giving Away Images
Allowing visitors to your site and other bloggers free use of images you own is a reliable method for expanding your business and your network.
Ann Smarty | 4 min read
How to Avoid Becoming a Victim of Ageism
No matter how old you are, as long as your skills are relevant in today's workforce, you should be safe.
Deborah Mitchell | 3 min read
7 Resources That Can Help You Create a Stunning Mobile App Design
If you want to be competitive, your product better look great and be intuitive.
Rahul Varshneya | 4 min read
Further Proof That a Picture Is Worth a Thousand Words
An app for marking up images streamlines a design firm's operations.
Jonathan Blum | 3 min read
Adobe Releases Free App for Making Narrated Video Presentations
Adobe says its new iPad app, Voice, is ideal for crafting business pitches and presentations.
Geoff Weiss | 1 min read
3 Simple Ways to Make Your Web Browser Extra Awesome
These three browser-based tools will change your life. Or at least streamline it a bit.
Wendy Frink | 2 min read
Target Falls for the Terrifying 'Thigh Gap' Trend and Totally Gets Busted
On the heels of its massive data breach, Target has something else to apologize for. And what it screwed up this time could have girls everywhere feeling even worse about their bodies.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
3 Ways to Get Graphics for Your Website
Should you create site graphics yourself, buy it or use free artwork? Find out which method might be best for you.
Jon Rognerud | 4 min read
Photoshop's Latest Feature: 3-D Printing Capability
In the latest update to its ubiquitous Photoshop program, available today, Adobe has added 3-D printing capabilities.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Photoshop is visual editing software that allows graphics and photos to be retouched and altered, which is commonly used within the publishing industry. It is published by Adobe Systems for Windows and OS X.
