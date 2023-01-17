Make Digital Photos Look Like Film With This Tool and Save 48%

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Is starting a side hustle among your 2023 New Year's resolutions? Whether you'd like to start a side gig to earn a little extra cash, or you're experimenting in a new field and hoping to turn it into a full-time career, the internet is ripe with opportunities.

If your passion happens to be photography, you understand the demand for certain types of photographs and how difficult it can be to navigate the common apps while editing photos. PsdFilm Emulation Photoshop Actions helps you turn your basic Photoshop into a true film lab right on your computer. And right now, the Mega Bundle of these actions can be yours for only $19.99.

The PsdFilm Emulation Photoshop Actions help you recreate the highly sought-after look of film stock right on your computer. This bundle offers 128 film actions and 20 grain patterns to provide a wide variety of options guaranteed to please potential customers. And they're even more accurate than the options offered by Lightroom these days.

Give photographs a real, vintage, and classic look with the help of these tools. FilterGrade's exclusive methods emulate old films in perfect fidelity. You can even recreate the look of a black-and-white film.

Curious about what this Mega Bundle includes? It offers 32 slide films, 32 instant films, 32 black-and-white films, 32 color films, and 20 different film grain patterns. Customer Nanihta raved about this bundle, sharing, "I recommend PsdFilm to those photographers who want something different in their creative work." And buyer Ana wrote, "These actions give me complete freedom to make adjustments and fit my style perfectly."

Get the PsdFilm Emulation Photoshop Actions Mega Bundle now for only $19.99 (reg. $39) — which is 48% off!

