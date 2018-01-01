Point of Sale Systems

Staples Data Breach May Have Hit More Than 1 Million Customers
Security

New details have been released about the retailer's October breach.
Tom Huddleston, Jr. | 3 min read
Everything You Need to Know About Merchant Services
Credit Cards

You can save up to 30% on your credit card processing fees with these six tips.
Darrah Brustein | 7 min read
How One Grocery Store Is Modernizing the Honor System
Pivots

MBAs Across America helped a Kansas City, Missouri food market find identify technologies to help it graduate from an old-school paper system to boost efficiency.
Kelly K. Spors | 6 min read
4 Things Businesses and Consumers Need Before They Adopt Mobile Payments
Mobile Payments

Mobile payments systems promise to be convenient but security is the first concern of people on both sides of a transaction.
Jason Wolfe | 3 min read
Small Businesses Need Technology to Really Know Their Customers
Small Business Growth

Mythical small shop owners knows every customer. In reality, small businesses need the tools to analyze their sales data if they are to compete.
Rudd Davis | 4 min read
How Bitcoin Is Fueling a New Payments Battlefield
Technology

The traditional payments industry is headed for an upheaval as more small businesses begin accepting Bitcoin and more payment startups rise to meet the growing demand.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 7 min read
Rumors Swirl That Square Is for Sale
Mobile Payments

The mobile-payments company founded by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey has reportedly been talking to suitors about selling itself.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
The Future of Retail: 6 Ways the Cloud Will Reinvent the Sales Floor
Retail Businesses

New systems can empower associates and managers to better manage inventory and boost profits.
Gordon Russell | 4 min read
Saudi Billionaire Prince Alwaleed Eyes $200 Million Stake in Square
Square

The investment would value the mobile payments startup founded by Jack Dorsey at $5 billion.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
Target, Neiman Marcus Credit Card Hacks Could Be More Widespread, Experts Say
Technology

Agencies warn that malicious software that targets POS units has 'potentially infected a large number' of retailers.
Jason Fell | 2 min read
