Pokémon
Video Games
Upcoming Pokémon Game on Nintendo Switch Hopes to Capture Huge Mobile Fan Base of 'Pokémon Go'
The developer of the upcoming 'Pokémon Let's Go' is incentivizing players of the smartphone phenomenon to become customers of the Nintendo console.
2016
The 16 Most Shocking Moments of 2016
Bye-bye 2016 -- can't say we'll miss you.
Nintendo
Nintendo in Risky Mobile Games Push With Paid Super Mario Launch on iPhones
A lot is riding for the Japanese company on Super Mario Run, which is being released in 151 countries and regions on Thursday.
Pokémon
Don't Miss the 'Pokémon Go' Halloween Event -- It Could Get You Back Into the Game
Things just got more spooky.
Pokémon
What Pokémon Go Can Teach You About Creating Buzz
An interactive experience can boost audience engagement. Are you thinking how to incorporate one?
Geolocation
3 Ways to Use Geolocation to Increase Revenue
Location-based features in mobile apps are increasingly appealing to young consumers. Just look at Pokémon GO.
Pokémon
5 Content Strategy Lessons Pokémon Go Can Teach You.
This sensation is more than a fun game. It teaches you how to do your content strategy the right way.
Pokémon
Everything You Need to Know About Pokémon Go, the App That Earned $200 Million in its First Month
Search no further, we have compiled the good, the bad and the ugly of the mobile sensation.
Pokémon
Pokémon Go Has Exposed Hacker Subculture and a Personal Moral Dilemma
The charm of Pokemon Go is that you wander searching in the real world, except hackers have already figured out how to search without leaving home. Is that cheating?
Project Grow
Belgians Are Hunting Books Instead of Pokémon
Inspired by the success of Pokémon Go, a Belgian primary school headmaster has developed an online game for people to search for books instead of cartoon monsters, attracting tens of thousands of players in weeks.
Pokémon
Japanese Truck Driver Playing Pokémon Go Kills Pedestrian
The driver said he had been distracted by the game after his arrest for negligent driving following the accident on Wednesday evening.