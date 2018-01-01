Polls

The Problem With Polling, Surveys and Opinion Is That People Fib
The Problem With Polling, Surveys and Opinion Is That People Fib

Trump's victory should be a wakeup call for anyone who makes a living peddling research, messaging and polling.
Ray Hennessey | 5 min read
Ridesharing Services Are Chipping Away at Mass Transit for Some Americans, But Safety Remains Big Concern (Infographic)
Ridesharing Services Are Chipping Away at Mass Transit for Some Americans, But Safety Remains Big Concern (Infographic)

A national poll shows that most Americans would be in favor of fingerprint background checks for drivers.
Carly Okyle | 1 min read
What Kylie Jenner's Hair Color Can Teach Brands About the Power of Crowdsourcing
What Kylie Jenner's Hair Color Can Teach Brands About the Power of Crowdsourcing

The reality TV star let fans pick which shade of blue she should dye her tresses via social media.
Laura Entis | 3 min read
Facebook Boss Is Still Tech's Most Popular CEO
Facebook Boss Is Still Tech's Most Popular CEO

According to a new poll conducted this week by Morning Consult, nearly half of respondents view Mark Zuckerberg favorably.
Hilary Brueck | 2 min read
With Orgying Models and Public Breastfeeding, Are Equinox's Latest Ads a Desperate Ploy or Pure Genius?
With Orgying Models and Public Breastfeeding, Are Equinox's Latest Ads a Desperate Ploy or Pure Genius?

The campaign, shot by fashion photographer Steven Klein, features the tagline, 'Commit to something.'
Geoff Weiss | 3 min read
Tell Us: How Much Do You Hate Twitter's Decision to Swap the Star Button for a Heart?
Tell Us: How Much Do You Hate Twitter's Decision to Swap the Star Button for a Heart?

Many users complained that the decision amounted to a Facebook ripoff and did away with a useful sense of subtlety.
Geoff Weiss | 3 min read
Refuse to Be Sucked Into Uncertainty
Refuse to Be Sucked Into Uncertainty

For any of your decisions to have a chance at being successful, the actions that follow those decisions must be founded on confidence.
Susan Solovic | 3 min read
3 Reasons Why You Are 'Meh' About This Year's Midterm Elections
3 Reasons Why You Are 'Meh' About This Year's Midterm Elections

We get it. There's plenty of reasons to drive straight past the polls next week. But isn't voting important, no matter what?
Gene Marks | 5 min read
Tell Us: Will Facebook's Unethical User Experiment Make You Quit?
Tell Us: Will Facebook's Unethical User Experiment Make You Quit?

Emotions are running high over an experiment where Facebook manipulated news feeds to see how users' emotional states would be affected.
Wendy Frink | 1 min read
The ABCs of Market Research
The ABCs of Market Research

Here are three things to consider when collecting data on the basics of your industry to stay ahead of the game.
Matthew Toren | 4 min read
