Polls
As American Attitudes Become More Liberal, Even Republicans Favor Pot Legalization
A slight majority of Republicans for the first time joined lopsided majorities of Democrats and independents to support legal cannabis.
The Problem With Polling, Surveys and Opinion Is That People Fib
Trump's victory should be a wakeup call for anyone who makes a living peddling research, messaging and polling.
Infographics
Ridesharing Services Are Chipping Away at Mass Transit for Some Americans, But Safety Remains Big Concern (Infographic)
A national poll shows that most Americans would be in favor of fingerprint background checks for drivers.
Crowdsourcing
What Kylie Jenner's Hair Color Can Teach Brands About the Power of Crowdsourcing
The reality TV star let fans pick which shade of blue she should dye her tresses via social media.
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Boss Is Still Tech's Most Popular CEO
According to a new poll conducted this week by Morning Consult, nearly half of respondents view Mark Zuckerberg favorably.
Advertising
With Orgying Models and Public Breastfeeding, Are Equinox's Latest Ads a Desperate Ploy or Pure Genius?
The campaign, shot by fashion photographer Steven Klein, features the tagline, 'Commit to something.'
Tell Us: How Much Do You Hate Twitter's Decision to Swap the Star Button for a Heart?
Many users complained that the decision amounted to a Facebook ripoff and did away with a useful sense of subtlety.
Success
Refuse to Be Sucked Into Uncertainty
For any of your decisions to have a chance at being successful, the actions that follow those decisions must be founded on confidence.
Politics
3 Reasons Why You Are 'Meh' About This Year's Midterm Elections
We get it. There's plenty of reasons to drive straight past the polls next week. But isn't voting important, no matter what?
Tell Us: Will Facebook's Unethical User Experiment Make You Quit?
Emotions are running high over an experiment where Facebook manipulated news feeds to see how users' emotional states would be affected.
Market Research
The ABCs of Market Research
Here are three things to consider when collecting data on the basics of your industry to stay ahead of the game.