Carol Roth

Contributor
Entrepreneur, TV host and small business expert

Carol Roth is the creator of the Future File™ legacy planning system, a “recovering” investment banker, business advisor, entrepreneur and best-selling author. She is also a reality TV show judge, media contributor and host of Microsoft’s Office Small Business Academy. A small business expert, Roth has worked with companies of all sizes on everything from strategy to content creation and marketing to raising capital. She’s been a public company director and invests in mid-stage companies, as well.

More From Carol Roth

Philanthropy

Ann Taylor and Loft build up charities and customer loyalty at the same time -- here's how you can do it, too.
5 min read
Second Careers

Welcome second-chancers back into the workforce with these tips and tricks.
7 min read
Employees

Every good businessperson knows how to pivot, and taking a timeout from entrepreneurship doesn't mean you're giving up.
5 min read
Freelancers

How to use 'Goodfellas' to your advantage in business.
4 min read
Ready for Anything

Create more sales with these simple tips.
4 min read
Dreams

The best businesses don't care about you or your passions.
5 min read
Failure

What you can learn from this impressive fail.
5 min read
Kidpreneurs

MSNBC host and children's author JJ Ramberg explains why it's important to teach children about business.
5 min read
Financial Management

My dad might not have made a lot of money, but he knew a lot about saving.
5 min read
Women in Business

Hiring minorities just for the sake of diversity doesn't help anyone.
4 min read
Influencers

How can you connect with millennials and Gen Z?
5 min read
Project Grow

This exchange between Carol Roth and a stranger helped turn his business life around.
6 min read
Networking

Social media have made stars, personalities and experts more approachable than ever, but these people don't work for you.
6 min read
Success Strategies

Two stories from massively successful people -- one a billionaire, one a CEO of a billion-dollar business -- about how tiny changes can make a major difference.
4 min read
Success Strategies

Just don't dress like them in business meetings.
4 min read
