PR businesses

More From This Topic

How to Make Company Announcements in Buzzworthy Ways
Marketing

How to Make Company Announcements in Buzzworthy Ways

With J. Crew debuting a new catalog on Pinterest and MTV announcing its Video Music Award nominees on Instagram and Vine, it seems relying solely on press releases is a strategy of the past.
Ashley Lee | 6 min read
How to Get the Most From Your PR Firm
Marketing

How to Get the Most From Your PR Firm

These eight tips can enrich a startup's experience with a public relations agency.
Andrew Cross | 3 min read
5 PR Tips From Bond, James Bond
Marketing

5 PR Tips From Bond, James Bond

The fictional British spy, code name 007, offers some helpful -- if lighthearted -- reminders for how to promote a business.
Michael Sebastian | 3 min read
How PowerVoice Is Cashing In on Paid Tweets
Starting a Business

How PowerVoice Is Cashing In on Paid Tweets

PowerVoice enables social media personalities to promote brands for bucks.
Gwen Moran | 2 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.