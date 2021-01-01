About April Margulies
April Margulies is the president and founder of the fast-growing strategic communications agency Trust Relations. She coined the term “Trust Relations” in 2019 to describe a new approach to PR that focuses on authenticity and transparency, which led to the creation of her national virtual agency.
Public Relations
Are You Looking for Marketing When You Really Need PR?
Your company shows steady growth and it's time to ramp up promotion, but which team, marketing or public relations (or both), do you go to first? Key strategies for knowing when PR is the right move.