April Margulies

April Margulies

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Writer
President & Founder of Trust Relations

About April Margulies

April Margulies is the president and founder of the fast-growing strategic communications agency Trust Relations. She coined the term “Trust Relations” in 2019 to describe a new approach to PR that focuses on authenticity and transparency, which led to the creation of her national virtual agency.

More From April Margulies

Are You Looking for Marketing When You Really Need PR?
Public Relations

Are You Looking for Marketing When You Really Need PR?

Your company shows steady growth and it's time to ramp up promotion, but which team, marketing or public relations (or both), do you go to first? Key strategies for knowing when PR is the right move.
8 min read