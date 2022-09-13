4 Reasons Press Releases Remain a Valuable Marketing Tool
Underutilized yet so effective, the press release is still a powerful asset for any business. These tips and tricks for creating an impactful press release will hit home with journalists and dream prospects.
While there are many ways to promote your company to the media, the press release is still an invaluable tool — especially in the hands of media relations specialists who know how to use them strategically. I have heard some suggest that press releases are outdated (yes, just putting out a press release on the wire without also sending customized pitches to key reporters is ineffective in generating coverage). Still, they can be highly impactful when developed and executed correctly.
Why are press releases still relevant?
