Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

4 Reasons Press Releases Remain a Valuable Marketing Tool

Underutilized yet so effective, the press release is still a powerful asset for any business. These tips and tricks for creating an impactful press release will hit home with journalists and dream prospects.

By
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

While there are many ways to promote your company to the media, the press release is still an invaluable tool — especially in the hands of media relations specialists who know how to use them strategically. I have heard some suggest that press releases are outdated (yes, just putting out a press release on the wire without also sending customized pitches to key reporters is ineffective in generating coverage). Still, they can be highly impactful when developed and executed correctly.

Why are press releases still relevant?

Continue reading this article - and everything on Entrepreneur!

Become a member to get unlimited access and support the voices you want to hear more from. Get full access to Entrepreneur for just $5.

Log In

Entrepreneur Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Business News

Teacher Turned OnlyFans Model Says She Made $1 Million in 3 Years

Emily Rella

Emily Rella

Celebrity Entrepreneurs

Meet the Dermatologist Who Wants To Save You Money -- And Just Hit a $200 Million Milestone for Patients

Emily Rella

Emily Rella

ent-o For Subscribers

This 25-Year-Old Has 5 Restaurants, $6 Million in Revenue and a Simple Slogan: 'Don't Be a Dick'

Jason Feifer

Jason Feifer

Read More