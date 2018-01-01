practical training
Employee Training
'Practical Connect Is Largely Missing In Indian Academics'
Soumitra Bhattacharya, Managing Director, Bosch Ltd, explained the relevance of training potential employees in India to acquire the right skill set.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.