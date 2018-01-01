Predictions 2015

Is There a Future for Email?
How To

Is There a Future for Email?

Inboxes can be so passé. Here's how our tech pros think email might evolve.
Carly Okyle | 4 min read
2015 Collaboration Trends That Every Entrepreneur Needs to Know
Trends

2015 Collaboration Trends That Every Entrepreneur Needs to Know

Get a handle on the latest ideas about how teams, departments and businesses, nearby and in remote locales, can work together most effectively.
Boland Jones | 4 min read
The Future of Ecommerce Will Focus on Creating Experiences
Ecommerce

The Future of Ecommerce Will Focus on Creating Experiences

A look into what worked and what hasn't worked in online retail, along with what's on the horizon.
Jack Lowinger | 5 min read
6 Recruitment Trends You Can't Ignore in 2015
Predictions 2015

6 Recruitment Trends You Can't Ignore in 2015

As employers plan to hire more employees, they should be mindful of these hiring undercurrents and developments.
Heather R. Huhman | 5 min read
3 Social-Marketing Predictions for 2015
Predictions 2015

3 Social-Marketing Predictions for 2015

The transformation of shopping by the convergence of mobile devices and social media will only accelerate.
Bill Sussman | 3 min read
Cheaper Business Flights and Other Travel Trends for 2015
Predictions 2015

Cheaper Business Flights and Other Travel Trends for 2015

Find out what's in store for the travel industry in the new year.
Elaine Glusac | 5 min read
