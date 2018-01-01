Poornima Vijayashanker is the founder of Femgineer, an education services company dedicated to helping tech professionals and entrepreneurs better themselves in product development, communication, and leadership.
Entrepreneur Network
How to Avoid Overspending on Marketing
In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Poornima Vijayashanker and Storyhackers co-founder Ritika Puri discuss how to avoid overspending on marketing your product or business.
Entrepreneur Network
Creating a New Service or Product? Time to Start Thinking About Marketing.
In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Poornima Vijayashanker and Storyhackers co-founder Ritika Puri discuss the importance of marketing.
Entrepreneur Network
How to Rescue Yourself From a Risky Setback
Poornima Vijayashanker sits down with Jessica Mah, CEO of InDinero, to discuss how her multi-million-dollar company almost went under and how she saved herself.
Ready for Anything
Mistakes That Hold All Great Ideas Back
It's not about you.
Ready for Anything
To Get People to Back Your Ideas, First Find the Right People
Tap relationships – and needs – to get traction for your projects.
How To
3 Steps for Getting Paid for Public Speaking
Sometimes all you need is the courage to ask.
Project Grow
Coping With Anxiety, Finding Support: One Entrepreneur's Story
Big goals can bring big worries. See yourself in this founder's journey to manage worry and anxiety.
Goals
To Hit Your Goals, Get Help
Find an accountability partner to learn where you can improve and how far you've come.
Startup Basics
Monetize Before You Launch: One Entrepreneur's Lessons Learned
Solve a simple problem for early adopters to pre-sell your product.
Ready for Anything
Hustling on a Side Business? How to Find the Time.
These time management strategies can help you carve out the time you need.
Growth Strategies
The Accident That Changed My Priorities: One Entrepreneur's Story
A freak accident was a wake-up call for this entrepreneur. She shares her story and how she learned that getting the most out of each day was better than just get things done.
Growth Strategies
What Every Mentor Should Know
Interested in being a mentor? Make sure you have the right approach and expectations.
Growth Strategies
Confused About the Mentoring Process? 6 Tips to Help
These six tips help you take a casual, flexible approach to the mentor relationship.