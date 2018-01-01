Poornima Vijayashanker

Poornima Vijayashanker

Guest Writer
Founder of Femgineer

Poornima Vijayashanker is the founder of Femgineer, an education services company dedicated to helping tech professionals and entrepreneurs better themselves in product development, communication, and leadership.

How to Avoid Overspending on Marketing
Entrepreneur Network

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Poornima Vijayashanker and Storyhackers co-founder Ritika Puri discuss how to avoid overspending on marketing your product or business.
2 min read
Creating a New Service or Product? Time to Start Thinking About Marketing.
Entrepreneur Network

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Poornima Vijayashanker and Storyhackers co-founder Ritika Puri discuss the importance of marketing.
2 min read
How to Rescue Yourself From a Risky Setback
Entrepreneur Network

Poornima Vijayashanker sits down with Jessica Mah, CEO of InDinero, to discuss how her multi-million-dollar company almost went under and how she saved herself.
2 min read
Mistakes That Hold All Great Ideas Back
Ready for Anything

It's not about you.
6 min read
To Get People to Back Your Ideas, First Find the Right People
Ready for Anything

Tap relationships – and needs – to get traction for your projects.
4 min read
3 Steps for Getting Paid for Public Speaking
How To

Sometimes all you need is the courage to ask.
5 min read
Coping With Anxiety, Finding Support: One Entrepreneur's Story
Project Grow

Big goals can bring big worries. See yourself in this founder's journey to manage worry and anxiety.
5 min read
To Hit Your Goals, Get Help
Goals

Find an accountability partner to learn where you can improve and how far you've come.
4 min read
Monetize Before You Launch: One Entrepreneur's Lessons Learned
Startup Basics

Solve a simple problem for early adopters to pre-sell your product.
4 min read
Hustling on a Side Business? How to Find the Time.
Ready for Anything

These time management strategies can help you carve out the time you need.
4 min read
The Accident That Changed My Priorities: One Entrepreneur's Story
Growth Strategies

A freak accident was a wake-up call for this entrepreneur. She shares her story and how she learned that getting the most out of each day was better than just get things done.
5 min read
What Every Mentor Should Know
Growth Strategies

Interested in being a mentor? Make sure you have the right approach and expectations.
3 min read
Confused About the Mentoring Process? 6 Tips to Help
Growth Strategies

These six tips help you take a casual, flexible approach to the mentor relationship.
4 min read
