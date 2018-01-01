Preparation
After Completely Freezing During a Pitch Competition, These Co-Founders Stayed Up All Night Preparing for a Second Chance
Sunny Bonnell and Ashleigh Hansberger told stories for clients of their branding and digital agency, Motto. But they came up short when it was time to tell their own.
More From This Topic
Olympics
How to Prep Your Business Like an Olympian
Training for the Games is a lot like running a startup.
Entrepreneurs
Preparing to Exit Your Small Business
Creating a business succession plan is critically important.
Lifestyle
8 Travel Hacks You'll Want to Know Before Your Next Trip
Travel is always an adventure but you don't want it to be an ordeal.
Leadership
3 Leadership Qualities You Need When Facing a Big Challenge
Once you decide on a path and have a relentless determination to follow it, something magical happens; people rally around you.
Project Grow
4 Inspiring Quotes to Help You Train Like a Champion
The most successful people in the world aren't clutch -- they're prepared.
Preparation
This Is What to Do Now to Hit 2017 Running
A few basic steps now will have you moving fast toward your goals once the holidays are past.
Preparation
4 Ways to Ensure Your Startup Will Survive Disaster
A little preparation can shield your business from suffering a total loss should catastrophe strike.
Public Speaking
10 Strategies to Prepare for Speaking Engagements
Prepare carefully for your speech but, remember, everyone is there to see you. Let your personality show.
Personal Improvement
3 Ways to Drive Continual Improvement
Prepare before you have to, observe how others approach challenges and hold yourself accountable for the process as well as its outcomes.
Success Strategies
What You Can Learn From the Entrepreneurial Team That Just Won a Cool $1 Million on TV
Grush, creators of a toothbrush that encourages better habits in kids, claimed the prize on 'America's Greatest Makers' with proper preparation and adaptability.