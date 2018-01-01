Product Ideas

More From This Topic

It's Way Past Time to Let Go of These 7 Entrepreneurship Myths
Misconceptions

It's Way Past Time to Let Go of These 7 Entrepreneurship Myths

What we don't know is a small problem compared with what we're sure is true -- which is flat-out wrong.
Manish Dudharejia | 8 min read
For His Very First Customer, an Entrepreneur Literally Had to Make Something Out of Nothing
Product Development

For His Very First Customer, an Entrepreneur Literally Had to Make Something Out of Nothing

When he just had a prototype, the co-founder behind a drone company had to act fast when his first order came in.
Andrea Huspeni | 1 min read
5 Not-Exactly-Original Ideas That Became Massive Successes
Product Ideas

5 Not-Exactly-Original Ideas That Became Massive Successes

Sometimes, just building a better mousetrap is all you need to make your first million.
Jayson DeMers | 5 min read
Kill That Project Dead! (Or at Least Rethink It.)
Product Development

Kill That Project Dead! (Or at Least Rethink It.)

Early experimentation separates viable products from ones that looked better on paper. Here are four signs that you should bail.
Rudy Mutter | 5 min read
To Get People to Really Want to Buy Your Product, You Must Focus on the 3 P's
Product Ideas

To Get People to Really Want to Buy Your Product, You Must Focus on the 3 P's

Side-hustling pro Chris Guillebeau explains that when you're presenting an offer, you want to make sure to give people all the pertinent information they need to make a purchase.
Chris Guillebeau | 7 min read
5 Ways to Innovate 21st Century Business
Innovation

5 Ways to Innovate 21st Century Business

Stop dreaming of changing the world and start focusing on creative methods to provide a more fulfilling customer experience.
Chidike Samuelson | 5 min read
Why Mark Zuckerberg Recently Warned Entrepreneurs Against Chasing 'Eureka!' Moments
Ideas

Why Mark Zuckerberg Recently Warned Entrepreneurs Against Chasing 'Eureka!' Moments

Just because you like an idea doesn't mean anyone else does.Follow these three steps to make sure your product will fly.
Q Manning | 5 min read
4 Ways Creativity Is Killing Your Viable Business Ideas
Creativity

4 Ways Creativity Is Killing Your Viable Business Ideas

Perfect is the enemy of good. Your innovative concepts are worthless if you can't implement your vision.
Daniel Marlin | 5 min read
The Most Brilliant Business Ideas
Business Ideas

The Most Brilliant Business Ideas

Check out some of our favorites from Entrepreneur's 'Brilliant Ideas' series in the magazine.
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read
LinkedIn's Reid Hoffman: Laughable Ideas Are Sometimes the Best Ideas
Masters of Scale

LinkedIn's Reid Hoffman: Laughable Ideas Are Sometimes the Best Ideas

In the new episode of 'Masters of Scale,' host Reid Hoffman chats with entrepreneurs Tristan Walker and Kathryn Minshew about using early rejection to build successful businesses.
Andrea Huspeni | 3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.