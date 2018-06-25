Product-Market Fit

More From This Topic

6 Tips From Tinder Execs on Finding Enough Success to Be Acquired
Acquisitions

6 Tips From Tinder Execs on Finding Enough Success to Be Acquired

While acquisition should never be a founding goal, it sometimes becomes an option for strategic startups.
Lydia Belanger | 7 min read
VCs Want to See Product-Market Fit: Here's How to Prove It
Venture Capital

VCs Want to See Product-Market Fit: Here's How to Prove It

Yes, you can pry a little money from cautious investors' hands -- if you can demonstrate strength in these four metrics.
Adam Root | 5 min read
Starting Up Wrong: 6 Product Testing Mistakes You Need to Avoid
The Grind

Starting Up Wrong: 6 Product Testing Mistakes You Need to Avoid

Before creating your process for testing your business or app idea, you need to know what mistakes to avoid.
Cory Levy | 5 min read
How to 'Productize' Your Service Business Offerings
Marketing Strategies

How to 'Productize' Your Service Business Offerings

When your services business is treading water, adding products to your business plan may help keep it afloat.
Justin Gray | 6 min read
How to Launch a Product That Sells
Selling

How to Launch a Product That Sells

Determining whether the product is a fit for you personally, and then whether it matches your audience's needs will save any entrepreneur time, money and heartache.
Dorie Clark | 5 min read
How Much of What You Are Selling Do You Need to Have Available?
Accounting

How Much of What You Are Selling Do You Need to Have Available?

Doing some simple math to determine your optimum product needs can save you big-time.
Doug and Polly White | 5 min read
To Get a Premium Price Exceed What Your Customer Expects
Consumer Loyalty

To Get a Premium Price Exceed What Your Customer Expects

The most successful brands can routinely charge more for comparable products because they never disappoint their customers.
Pratik Dholakiya | 5 min read
Here's How to Make Sure Your Company Is Ready for Online Marketing
Ask the Expert

Here's How to Make Sure Your Company Is Ready for Online Marketing

While social media and marketing can definitely help boost a brand's online presence, there are a few other things companies should do before investing resources to these areas.
Matt Williams | 3 min read
Do Potential Customers Really Want Your Product? Here's a Way to Find Out.
Product-Market Fit

Do Potential Customers Really Want Your Product? Here's a Way to Find Out.

The Sprint Kit offers exercises to help you explore your possibilities.
Andy Miller | 4 min read
6 Ways to Use Crowdfunding for Product Development
Crowdfunding

6 Ways to Use Crowdfunding for Product Development

Instead of going through the tedious and costly traditional route of market research, more entrepreneurs are turning to crowdfunding for product-market fit.
David Drake | 4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.