Product Packaging

Are Color Trends Important in Product Design?
Marketing

Color can have a huge emotional impact on customers, but that doesn't mean you need to change your product line to follow trends. Here are the elements of color theory you should consider.
Lara Kristin Herndon | 4 min read
The Secret to Successful Product Design? Simplicity.
Starting a Business

The more elegant and straightforward your product design, the easier it will be for you to attract customers. Here are three ways to streamline the way your product looks.
Debra Kaye | 3 min read
Tips on How to Make Your Supply Chain More Environmentally Friendly
Growth Strategies

A look at how Green Toys brought sustainability into business production.
Catherine Clifford | 4 min read
Tips for Getting Your Product in Big Box Stores
Ready for Anything

To you get big-box retailers to stock your product, know your competition, hone your pitch and be prepared.
Christopher Hann | 3 min read
One Startup's Plan to Kill Product Packaging
Starting a Business

Product packaging is pesky and expensive, but can we live without it? One startup's founders are betting that the answer is yes.
Carol Tice
