Product Placement
For Product Placement Marketing, It's All About the Moolah
Marketers are finding new places beyond film and television to promote their products.
Want James Bond to Use Your Product? Hand Over $5 Million and Be 'the Best.'
Hacked emails show that product placement in a Bond film isn't easy.
Ready for Anything
3 Ways to Discover Your Unique Selling Proposition
You can't target your sales efforts successfully if you don't know what sets your business apart from the rest.
TV shows
Inventors Have a New Opportunity to Showcase Their Product on National TV
The immensely popular Today show has segment for new products but getting selected is about as challenging as creating that gadget you're selling.
Beer
How Grassroots Marketing Put This Craft Brewery On Tap for Success
In a little over two years, Golden Road Brewing has become a $15 million-plus business with 155 employees.
Advertising
Advertising's Next Frontier: Retroactive Product Placement
Universal Music Group will place ads in music videos that have already been filmed. By year's end, the ads are expected to adjust depending on a viewer's demographic and location.
How to Succeed at Product Placement Without Celebrities
Get your product into the scene of a blockbuster movie, if you can, but until then leverage your social media marketing and boost sales with placements in local and regional outlets.
Marketing
The Sweet and Simple Marketing Lesson From 'House of Cards'
You don't need data to prove that product demonstrating works. All you need is an audience and BBQ ribs.
Growth Strategies
Behind a Brand Extension: How a Sweatshirt Raised Over $1 Million on Kickstarter
Flint and Tinder's founder shares tips on how he successfully branched out with a new product -- and you can, too.
Growth Strategies
Product Placement's Future: The 'Gossip Girl,' Birchbox Mashup?
The cosmetics darling will offer customers a 'Gossip Girl'-inspired selection of goodies in May. If this branding hookup is the harbinger of what's to come, consider these tips for amping up your own offerings.
Starting a Business
Startup Aims to Leverage Crowdsourcing in Product Development
C.J. Kettler's online crowdsourcing venture, Genius Crowds, aims to move product ideas from the "light bulb" stage onto store shelves.