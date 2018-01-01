professional speaking

3 Entrepreneurial Lessons Learned From Speaking in the Dark

You need a plan for when your plan isn't working, and then another plan for when nothing is working.
Corey Poirier | 5 min read
Getting the Money Applause -- Even When You Have Laryngitis
Getting the Money Applause -- Even When You Have Laryngitis

A successful speaker should deliver content that will impress, amaze and excite an audience.
Issamar Ginzberg | 7 min read
