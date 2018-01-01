professional speaking
Public Speaking
Wringing the Fear out of Public Speaking
Simple tips will help you feel comfortable -- starting with how you should turn off that worried voice inside your head.
More From This Topic
Public Speaking
3 Entrepreneurial Lessons Learned From Speaking in the Dark
You need a plan for when your plan isn't working, and then another plan for when nothing is working.
Public Speaking
Getting the Money Applause -- Even When You Have Laryngitis
A successful speaker should deliver content that will impress, amaze and excite an audience.