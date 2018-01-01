Protecting ideas

More From This Topic

3 Things Every Entrepreneur Should Know About Patent Risk
Patents

3 Things Every Entrepreneur Should Know About Patent Risk

For startups, patent trolls can be a major headache. Make sure you remain abreast of patent risk to avoid litigation with trolls.
John A. Amster | 5 min read
What Sochi Can Teach Us About Trademarks
Growth Strategies

What Sochi Can Teach Us About Trademarks

When it was announced that Sochi would be the home of the 2014 Olympics, the International Olympic Committee jumped into motion, filing numerous trademark applications to protect the Olympic brand. While your startup doesn't have the global presence of the Olympics, here are some tips on how to protect your brand.
Anderson Duff | 6 min read
5 Steps to Safeguard Your Product From Patent Theft
Growth Strategies

5 Steps to Safeguard Your Product From Patent Theft

Filing a patent isn't enough to protect your idea. It's important to consider how competitors might find a way around your patent and take action in advance. Here's how.
Stephen Key | 5 min read
Pinterest Reaches Two Startup Milestones: One Good, One Bad
Marketing

Pinterest Reaches Two Startup Milestones: One Good, One Bad

Pinterest gets sued, Facebook adds voice messaging to mobile apps, why Indonesia is ground zero for Twitter use and more social-media news.
Brian Patrick Eha
Why Tech 'Treps are Up in Arms over the PROTECT IP Act
Starting a Business

Why Tech 'Treps are Up in Arms over the PROTECT IP Act

Tech entrepreneurs have lambasted a new bill that they say could stifle startups and innovation. Here's what you need to know about the PROTECT IP Act.
Jonathan Blum
