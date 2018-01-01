Quirky
Quirky
5 Quirky Businesses That Found the Perfect Niche
Afraid that not enough mourners will show up at your funeral? There's an entrepreneur for that..
More From This Topic
Pivots
Quirky Ditches Device Manufacturing, Preps for New Investment
Its home automation spinoff, Wink, may also see additional investment in a separate round, CEO Ben Kaufman says.
Money Management
How a 'Quirky' 28-Year-Old Plowed Through $150 Million and Almost Destroyed His Startup
Initially, Ben Kaufman's platform for inventors seemed like a success.
Toys; Games
Mattel, Quirky Partner Up to Crowdsource New Toys for Barbie, Hot Wheels and Fisher-Price
Users can now submit ideas for toys, games, baby gear and preschool products that will carry the toy giant's iconic monikers.
Inventions
Have a Quirky Idea? Submit It to This Quick-to-Market Website.
If you have a dream of a new product and fall into one of these three scenarios, Quirky might be a good platform for you.
Crowdsourcing
Don't Let Crowd 'Wisdom' Do All Your Thinking
Entrepreneurs should invite public opinion when the timing is right -- without handing over the reins.
Competition
'Competition Is the Greatest Thing That Can Happen in Business'
The president of consumer-product invention company Quirky says startups should embrace competition, not ignore it.
Internet of Things
Nest Opens Its Software Platform to Developers in Bid to Conquer the Connected Home
Consumers will now be able to control their Whirlpool washers and dryers, Mercedes-Benz vehicles and Logitech remote controls through Nest's operating system.
Technology
15 Fun Gadgets to Give to Anyone This Holiday Season
With throwback know-how as well as some of the newest technologies, these gadgets have something for everyone, from tinkerers to tipplers.
Entrepreneurs
4 Design Leaders on the Office Item They Can't Live Without
From a stapler to a slingshot, these four office items have been deemed essential.
Starting a Business
3 Things You Need to Know About Launching a Product Business
Coming up with a great product idea doesn't necessarily mean you need to launch a business around it. Here are three things you need to know before taking that leap.