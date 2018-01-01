Railway
Apps
#3 Must Have Apps For Business Travelers
Check out the 3 essential apps that can make groggy and dull airport wait-time productive, smart and entertaining.
News and Trends
No Need To Use Your Data Pack At Railway Stations Anymore; Use Google's Free Wifi
Google announced the launch of free WiFi service in five more stations.
How IRCTC's Twitter Work is So Good: An Inside Look
From snacks to hungry school children to helping a heart attack patient out, IRCTC has stepped up its Twitter game!
Internet
The Surge Of Internet In India
Internet Internet everywhere!
Ecommerce
Paytm Expands Its Reach By Adding Travel Booking To Its Selling List
The service will be available for rail, road, airline and tour bookings
News and Trends
From Innovative Trains To Bar-Coded Tickets, 15 Things That Will Make Your Rail Travel Easy
What does Rail Budget have in store for you?