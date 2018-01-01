Railway

No Need To Use Your Data Pack At Railway Stations Anymore; Use Google's Free Wifi
Google announced the launch of free WiFi service in five more stations.
Ritu Kochar | 2 min read
How IRCTC's Twitter Work is So Good: An Inside Look
From snacks to hungry school children to helping a heart attack patient out, IRCTC has stepped up its Twitter game!
Rustam Singh | 4 min read
The Surge Of Internet In India
Internet Internet everywhere!
Ritu Kochar | 6 min read
Paytm Expands Its Reach By Adding Travel Booking To Its Selling List
The service will be available for rail, road, airline and tour bookings
Ritu Kochar | 2 min read
From Innovative Trains To Bar-Coded Tickets, 15 Things That Will Make Your Rail Travel Easy
What does Rail Budget have in store for you?
Tripti Narain | 3 min read
